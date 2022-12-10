Dimapur: In a state where money power is said to be one of the decisive factors in elections, the villagers of Kashanyu village in Nagaland have decided to not accept money in exchange for votes in the forthcoming Assembly elections, a move which is likely to inspire positive change in the minds of the people.

Naga Students Federation (NSF) president Kegwayhun Tep’s on Saturday informed the decision of the residents of Kashanyu village, one of the oldest Rengma Naga tribe villages under the Tseminyu district in Nagaland.

He said the villagers will not sell their votes for money in order to bring about the desired change and development in the village. Tep hails from Kashanyu village.

He said this at the inaugural programme of the newly constructed village gate of Kashanyu village at Kashanyishin Council hall.

The NSF leader also called for unity among the Kasha citizens and harmonious coexistence with those living in close proximity in order to progress as a people and to be at par with the rest of the Naga people.

Tep said Khwenphen, under Kashanyu village, is one of the first Rengma villages which has a historical site of significant importance, particularly for the Rengma, Sumi and Lotha tribes. He said as per historical records, these three tribes once lived at Khwenphen before dispersing to their present regions of inhabitance.

Considering their historical significance, Tep said Khwenphen and Mount Terogu qualify to be potential major tourist sites if properly developed. He appealed to the state government and the department concerned for the necessary development of the site.