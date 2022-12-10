Dimapur: Police have arrested a fraudster from Assam at Dimapur in Nagaland who was on the run for the last four years, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested conman has been identified as Shiva Narayan Sharma alias Mahesh Sarma alias Manindra Kakoti alias Satish Kumar Bora.

According to Dimapur DCP (crime), the fraudster was arrested following a series of complaints lodged at Dimapur East police station in 2018 and 2022 that one finance company by the name Samrat Motors and Enterprise and Asshirvaad Associates run by him had cheated multiple people in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur.

He allegedly duped lakhs of rupees by taking 2% to 4% of the loan amount assured for processing and project fees which would lead to financial and technical support to set up small-scale factories and businesses.

The conman used many alias and fake names.

The police started an investigation against him based on cases registered at Dimapur East police station.

It was learnt that the accused was a professional fraudster whose identity was well hidden and presumed to be non-existent.

The conman was finally arrested after continuous technical investigative methods, police said.

However, it could not be known from where he was arrested.

The arrested conman has revealed his real name as Manindra Kakoti, son of late Sonaram Kakoti.

All other names he used in committing various financial frauds are fictitious and runs his business in the name of M/s Arihant Motors & Fincorp Pvt. Ltd (based in 2016), M/s Samrat Motors & Enterprise (based in 2018), M/s Asshirvaad Associates (based in 2021), M/s Omega Associates (based in 2021) and M/s Star Marketing Services (based in 2022).

The arrested told police that he used all fake names to operate his businesses so that it will not be possible for law enforcement agencies to trace his real identity.

The accused has been involved in many criminal cases registered in various parts of the Northeast.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun police station case No. 21/2022 U/S- 420/120B IPC was also ascertained to be one of the cases, police said.

Police said details of more registered cases against him are yet to be received from other investigation agencies.