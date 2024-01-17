KOHIMA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday (January 17), launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP and the RSS, while speaking at a public meeting in Nagaland.

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP-RSS “are attacking all the different cultures in this country”.

“What language you speak, who you worship, what you eat and your marriage traditions should not be anybody else’s business,” Rahul Gandhi said at a gathering in Mokokchung, Nagaland.

He said: “I was told that the people of Nagaland understand English. But I wanted my speech translated into Naga language. Because this is the language you use. I have to respect it when I come here. I do the same when I go to Karnataka, Bengal or Kerala.”

‘People of Nagaland have a soldier in New Delhi named Rahul Gandhi’

“The people of Nagaland have a soldier in New Delhi named Rahul Gandhi.”

This was stated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering at Mokokchung in Nagaland on Wednesday (January 17).

“You have a soldier in New Delhi called Rahul Gandhi,” the Congress leader said while addressing the gathering.

He added: “If you want me to raise any issue in Parliament, I am more than happy to do it.”

Rahul Gandhi further promised that he will return to Nagaland and spend time there after completing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

He said: “After the Yatra is over, I will come and spend a few days in Nagaland to talk to the people in more detail and understand what your aspirations and dreams are.”

I had a special time in Nagaland: Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that he “had a really special time in Nagaland”, while leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“I’ve had a really special time in Nagaland. We wanted to send a message that the Northeast is as important as any other part of India,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader added: “It doesn’t matter if the population is less; the importance has to be the same!”

It may be mentioned here that the Nagaland leg of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ended on Wednesday (January 17).

Nagaland: Shame that PM took no step to resolve Naga issue, says Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unsolved Naga political issue in Nagaland.

Rahul Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi took no step to resolve the Naga issue despite promising a Naga accord nine years ago.

“Nine years ago the Prime Minister had made some promises to the public regarding the Naga accord. It is a matter of shame that till date not a single positive step has been taken in that direction,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader added: “If you (PM Narendra Modi) do not have any solution to the problems of Nagaland, then you have no right to lie to the people here.”

It may be mentioned here that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, met a delegation of the Naga Hoho during his tour of Nagaland.

The meeting between the Naga Hoho and Rahul Gandhi primarily focussed on the vexed Naga political issue.

The Naga Hoho delegation expressed dismay over the delayed signing of the proposed peace accord to bring an end to the Naga political issue.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had assured the Naga Hoho delegation that he will look into the matter.

Rahul Gandhi met the Naga Hoho delegation at Khuzama village in Kohima, Nagaland.