KOHIMA: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unsolved Naga political issue in Nagaland.

Rahul Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi took no step to resolve the Naga issue despite promising a Naga accord nine years ago.

“Nine years ago the Prime Minister had made some promises to the public regarding the Naga accord. It is a matter of shame that till date not a single positive step has been taken in that direction,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader added: “If you (PM Narendra Modi) do not have any solution to the problems of Nagaland, then you have no right to lie to the people here.”

It may be mentioned here that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, met a delegation of the Naga Hoho during his tour of Nagaland.

The meeting between the Naga Hoho and Rahul Gandhi primarily focussed on the vexed Naga political issue.

The Naga Hoho delegation expressed dismay over the delayed signing of the proposed peace accord to bring an end to the Naga political issue.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had assured the Naga Hoho delegation that he will look into the matter.

Rahul Gandhi met the Naga Hoho delegation at Khuzama village in Kohima, Nagaland.