DIMAPUR: Nagaland Congress president K Therie has said that celebrating the release of rapists is intolerable and unacceptable.

On Friday, Therie said that the central government’s ‘recommendation’ to pardon the gang rapists in Gujarat exhibited the inner conscience and mindset of the BJP.

He said that the celebration of their release with garlands and distribution of sweets in front of cameras for publicity proved that the party has neither fear of reaction from women nor fear of “moral keepers”.

“It is not a mistake. It is deliberate. It is a sign of disregarding and disrespecting women and morals of the nation,” the Nagaland Congress chief said.

Therie said Nagaland cannot be part of this mindset.

“We can only defy such a brutish party and its corrupt mindset by voting them out,” he added.

He asked whether Nagaland’s women and men support such mindset.

“Do you support gang rape or rape and its perpetrators,” he sought to know from the people of Nagaland.

The Gujarat government allowed the release of the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2002 post-Godhra Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder of seven members of her family under its remission policy on August 15.

The eleven released persons were convicted in the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter, during the 2002 Gujarat riots.