GUWAHATI: Top opposition leaders from the Northeast have slammed the ‘unprecedented’ release of the eleven rapists of Bilkis Bano.

The eleven rapists of Bilkis Bano were released by the Gujarat government recently.

On August 15, the Gujarat government remitted the sentence of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, just hours after PM Narendra Modi spoke about women empowerment in his Independence Day speech on Monday.

The eleven released persons were convicted in the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter, during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Tripura royal scion and chairman of the TIPRA party – Pradyot Debbarma said: “Any person who thinks that Bilkis Bano rapists should be released after they raped her and her mother and a child should worry what these people will do to their own community. A rapist does not have a religion and we need to speak out irrespective of parties.”

On the other hand, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said: “All women in India who voted for Prime Minister Modi should write a letter to him asking why is his Government supporting gang rapists and child killers.”

He added: “Prime Minister Modi says Beti Bachao and his government in Gujarat believes Balatkari bachao.”

As the eleven rapists of Bilkis Bano were released by the Gujarat government recently, mother of Nirbhaya – the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim – has expressed anger.

Speaking in a television debate show in India Today channel, Asha Devi – mother of Nirbhaya – said: “Blood boils when I see rapists being accorded warm welcome.”

Asha Devi – mother of Nirbhaya – also criticised those who welcomed the rapists of Bilkis Bano with garlands and sweets.

“Everything that has been happening is absolutely wrong and shameful,” Asha Devi said.

She added: “Such attitudes of some people towards rapists is the reason women are being raped.”

Do we celebrate rapists in India?

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi speaks to India Today. Listen in to what she said

