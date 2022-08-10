DIMAPUR: Around 5000 youths from Nagaland have registered for the Agniveer army recruitment rally slated to be held at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar military station, in Dimapur from September 7 to September 15.

This was informed by Rangapahar military station army recruiting officer Col Rajesh at a coordination meeting of stakeholder departments under Dimapur district for the rally in Dimapur deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Dimapur additional deputy commissioner Mhalo Humstoe, discussed issues for the convenience of the Naga youth aspirants to join the army.

Terming the recruitment rally as a good opportunity for the unemployed youth of Nagaland, Humstoe urged the members present at the meeting to disseminate the message about the rally to all.

Also read: Meghalaya NPYF seeks Nagaland CM’s help in Rosy and Samuel death case

Col Rajesh sought support from the district administration with regard to transportation and accommodation, especially those coming from far-flung interior districts of Nagaland for the rally.

He also highlighted the need for medical staff including a doctor and ambulance during the entire rally period.

He also sought at least five officials from the state education department to help them during verification of documents.

Col Rajesh said activities at the rally ground would include pre-height and document check, 1.6 km run, physical measurements, physical fitness tests and medical check.

Also read: Assam & Mizoram CMs speak over phone, commit to resolve inter-state border disputes

Selected candidates will appear for the common entrance exam on October 16, 2022, and the results will be declared by the end of October.

The selected candidates on merit basis will be dispatched to different training centres by December 2022.

The candidates have been asked to bring their admit cards during the rally.