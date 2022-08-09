Dimapur: The Meghalaya unit of the National People’s Youth Front (NPYF), the youth wing of the National People’s Party (NPP), has sought Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s help in initiating stringent action against those responsible for the unnatural death of Rosy Sangma and her nephew Samuel Sangma who died at a hospital at Gurugram in Haryana on June 24 and June 25, 2021, respectively due to alleged medical negligence and foul play.

Rosy, who was an air hostess, and Samuel hailed from Dimapur in Nagaland.

An eight-member team of NPYF submitted a representation in this regard to Rio in Kohima on Tuesday. The memorandum said as per the preliminary findings of the CBI in the case, the duo died due to medical negligence and foul play at Alfaa Health Care Hospital at Gurugram.

Also Read: Assam: Woman stabs mother-in-law to death with machete in Kamrup

Addressing a press conference here in the evening on their way back to Meghalaya, state working president, NPYF, Meghalaya state unit, Dabo M Marak said the Nagaland CM assured to take up the matter with the central government. Rio also said he will soon write to the Union home ministry to pursue the case, Marak said.

Marak also appealed to the people of Nagaland and other northeastern states to extend a helping hand in pursuing the case so that justice is delivered to Rosy and Samuel and their families.

He said though the CBI is investigating the case, justice is yet to be done.

NPP Nagaland unit president Andrew Ahoto Sema, who also addressed the press conference, said, “We the Northeast people need to stand in solidarity and support each other.”

Also Read: Assam & Mizoram sign joint statement, DCs of border districts of both states to meet every 2 months

Garo Hills Autonomous Council member Aldo A Sangma and Meghalaya unit secretary of NPYF Tengrik M Sangma were also in attendance. Aldo

The representation submitted to Rio said acting on the fervent requests of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and Lok Sabha MP from Tura Agatha Sangma, the Union home ministry had directed the CBI to investigate the mysterious deaths.

It said the CBI had carried out a preliminary inquiry and registered an FIR in the matter.

The representation said it was reliably learned from various news reports from leading national and local dailies that the inquiry conducted by the CBI and its findings revealed that the death of Rosy, who was brought to Alfaa Hospital by her two brothers and nephew Samuel on June 24, 2021, was caused due to the negligence on part of the treating doctors at the hospital. This was followed by the death of Samuel on June 25, 2021, the representation added.