KOHIMA: A youth from Nagaland has been allegedly abducted by miscreants in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The ‘abducted youth has been identified as Peyao Konyak.

Peyao Konyak hails from Mon district in Nagaland.

He was working as a labourer at Victoria Veener Mills in Thoubal district of Manipur.

According to reports, the Nagaland youth was allegedly abducted by miscreants from the mill.

Also read: UNHRC concerned over use of ‘mercenaries’ in Manipur violence

The manager of the mill has also reportedly filed an FIR in connection with the alleged abduction of the Nagaland youth.

Meanwhile, the Konyak Union has urged immediate intervention of the Nagaland government into the incident.

The Konyak Union has urged the Nagaland government to establish contact with its Manipur counterpart and ensure safe return of the youth.

(More details awaited)