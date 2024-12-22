Aizawl: Days, after the Centre notified the reinstatement of Protected Area Regime (PAR) in three Northeastern states, including Mizoram, the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Saturday, urged the Centre to review its decision citing it would obstruct tourists from visiting the state.

A statement issued by the ZPM said that it took strong exception to the reimposition of the PAR in Mizoram, one of the most peaceful states in the country, which is moving towards development in the tourism sector.

It urged the Centre to review its decision citing that the reinstatement of the PAR will obstruct the state government’s effort to attract tourists because foreigners will now be required to obtain a Protected Area Permit (PAP) from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to visit the state.

The party also opposed the reimposition because it would restrict and hinder the movement of many ethnic Mizos living in foreign countries particularly Bangladesh and Myanmar into Mizoram, the statement said.

After 13 years of relaxation, the Centre on Tuesday reimposed the PAR in Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland to regulate the movement of foreigners amid growing security concerns arising out of influx from neighbouring countries.

In 2011 the Centre had relaxed the PAR from Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram to boost tourism and exempted all foreigners except Afghanistani, Pakistani and Chinese from the PAP.

This relaxation was later extended for five years at a time, with the latest order issued in December 2022 and valid until December 2027.

From now on, foreigners intending to visit the three states must seek prior permission and obtain PAP or Restricted Area Permits (RAP) as mandated by the Foreigners Protected Areas Order, 1958.

Mizoram home secretary Vanlalmawia had earlier said that the state government was in the process of implementing the PAP.

He had said that they are yet to demand PAP or RAP from foreigners visiting the state at the state’s lone airport in Lengpui and other entry points of the state.

He had also said that training is being conducted for officials of the Foreigner Registration Office in Aizawl on the matter, including the issuance of permits through e-portal.