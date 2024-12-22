Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday emphasized the need to connect 118 remote villages in Mizoram with all-weather roads and called for enhanced support from the Central Government.

Speaking at the 72nd Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Agartala, the Governor highlighted the limitations of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in these areas due to low population density.

He urged the Centre to address this gap and provide additional assistance to improve connectivity.

The meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister and NEC Chairman Amit Shah, provided a platform for discussions on developmental initiatives for the northeastern region.

Governor Kambhampati commended the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for its efforts to attract investments to the region.

He noted Mizoram’s proactive steps in this regard, including the establishment of an Inter-departmental Investment Promotion Cell (IPC). The IPC is currently engaging with investors in the tourism, hospitality, and skill development sectors.

While acknowledging DoNER’s efforts to establish 24 growth centers and 20 border centers as part of the North East Economic Corridor vision, the Governor urged the Ministry to explore the integration of cross-border markets.

He argued that such initiatives could attract investment partners from neighboring countries, enhancing the region’s economic prospects.

Governor Kambhampati also called for the creation of a state-of-the-art Skill Development Centre in Mizoram to boost vocational education.

He emphasized the importance of upgrading the state’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to address skill gaps in various trades.

Additionally, he proposed the establishment of a common exhibition center in metropolitan cities to promote Mizoram’s handloom, handicrafts, and organic agricultural products.

Addressing the challenges of the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), launched in Mizoram in 2021, the Governor pointed out issues such as the insufficient availability of seedlings and poor agricultural road infrastructure.

He stressed the need for a robust market structure and recommended setting up a dedicated organic certification agency to support organic farming in the region.

The Plenary Meeting was attended by Union DoNER Minister and NEC Vice Chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for DoNER Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Governors, and Chief Ministers of northeastern states, among other dignitaries.