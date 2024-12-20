Guwahati: The 72nd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) is set to commence today in Tripura’s capital Agartala, with a series of high-stakes sessions.

This year’s second gathering will commence with a pre-plenary technical session in Agartala, a city rich in historical significance, hosting the plenary for only the second time since 2008.

In the pre-plenary thematic and technical sessions on Friday, central ministries will showcase their developmental agendas, highlighting the path forward for the North Eastern Region (NER).

The main plenary, scheduled for the morning of Saturday, will be presided over by the union home minister and NEC chairman Amit Shah, along with DoNER minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and minister of state Sukanta Majumdar.

This session promises to be a confluence of strategic discussions, featuring the active participation of two NEC members, the Governors, chief ministers, chief secretaries, and planning secretaries of the eight northeastern states, along with other high-ranking officials.

The choice of Agartala for this important meeting highlights its growing significance in regional development. Historically, plenary sessions have predominantly been held in Shillong and Guwahati.

However, the selection of Agartala highlights the dynamic nature of the NEC’s engagements and its commitment to fostering growth across all corners of the region. The role of the NEC has evolved significantly since its inception, transforming from an advisory body into a key regional planning agency.

Yet, its core mission remains unchanged – to accelerate socio-economic development and ensure parity with the rest of the country through enhanced connectivity, capacity building, and investment in various sectors.

The NEC was established in 1971 and was subsequently inaugurated in Shillong in 1972 by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. This milestone marked a pivotal moment in the region’s planned and coordinated development.

The council’s transformation, including the incorporation of Sikkim in 2002 and its designation as a Regional Planning Body, reflects its expanding mandate and growing importance.

The NEC’s remarkable achievements over the decades include constructing more than 11,500 kilometers of roads, boosting power generation, and enhancing airport infrastructure.

The council’s legacy also encompasses the establishment of foundational institutions such as the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the North Eastern Electrical Power Corporation (NEEPCO), among others.