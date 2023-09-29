Guwahati: North Eastern Council, the nodal agency of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, has unveiled a ‘5G Experience Centre’ in Guwahati in collaboration with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) which will play a role in advancing 5G use cases in the region.

The project is executed by Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AMTRON).

The project was formally inaugurated virtually by G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) in the presence of BL Verma, Minister of State for MDoNER and others. The formal event was conducted at Tech City in Guwahati’s Bongora area.

Minister Reddy in his speech said, “This initiative aligns focusing on leveraging 5G technology and digital connectivity for job creation, meeting developmental goals, and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030 in the North-eastern region. India’s digital economy has witnessed remarkable growth, outpacing some of the world’s largest economies. Services like Aadhar, United Payments Interface (UPI) and Digi-locker have played pivotal roles in the country’s digital transformation.”

AMTRON spearheaded the implementation of this ambitious project, collaborating with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of DoNER, Department of Telecommunications, Telecom Sector Skill Council, School of Planning and Architecture, Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Design Innovation Center and ALIMCO (a PSU of Ministry of Social Justice and Development.

A remarkable achievement was the completion of this project in a record time of around 75 days, setting a precedent for swift and effective execution under the policy of ‘Act First and Fast for North East.’

The 5G technology as envisaged will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will not only help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications but will also increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

Through 5G, children even from the remotest schools in villages of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram or any other North eastern states will be able to learn new things in the new age classroom with top experts. The 5G experience centre will also provide platform for students to avail online open courses through 5G high-speed connectivity at a mass scale and secure them employment as well.

The project comprises four key components:

5G Training Labs: One each in all the eight north eastern states, accompanied by cloud-supported Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) offerings on 5G. These labs incorporate cutting-edge computing technology, allowing users to experience lightning-fast internet speeds for downloading study materials.

5G health use case applications: These applications were developed to explore the potential of 5G in the healthcare sector.

Collaboration with Tech City, Guwahati: The Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at tech city, Guwahati, will serve as the hub for this initiative, further enhancing the region’s technological infrastructure.

Impact on SDG 2030 Goals: The 5G training labs are expected to empower the youth of Northeast with skills relevant to industry 4.0, facilitating their participation in the knowledge economy and contributing to the achievement of SDG 2030 goals in the region.