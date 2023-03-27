AIZAWL: Potential scammers have been impersonating Army officers and are duping people of Mizoram.

The Mizoram police has, in fact, urged the people of the state to be alert against such fraudsters.

This was informed by inspector general of Mizoram police (IGP) John Neihlaia.

Individuals impersonating Army officers have been extremely active in cybercrime in Mizoram, said IGP John Neihlaia.

One of the most prevalent method used to cheat was by impersonating armed forces officers / personnel, furnishing fake ID and canteen cards to gain trust of their victims.

Also read: Manipur: Rs 404.48 crore for road development between Manipur and Mizoram

“These scammers would promise to sell various items – vehicles, bikes and household items online, but would cut off contact with their victims once they had received initial payment from them,” the Mizoram IGP said.

Another modus operandi was to make the victims order food items for their supposed units and provide them with a QR code to scan.

Once the victims, albeit unknowingly, scanned the QR code, the scammers would withdraw money from their bank accounts, the Mizoram IGP said.