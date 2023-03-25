IMPHAL: The Centre has taken up initiatives for good road connectivity between Manipur and Mizoram in the southeastern part of the state.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari informed the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for roadway development between Mizoram and Manipur.



Nitin Gadkari informed that in Manipur, a significant infrastructure initiative is currently underway to construct a 51.89 kilometer-long two-lane highway connecting Churachandpur-Tuiva (Package-3) at an estimated cost of Rs 404.48 crores.



Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressing his thankfulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and N Gadkari said the development of this highway will boost connectivity between Manipur and Mizoram, bolstering accessibility throughout the region.

The new development comes after Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Saitual district, Mizoram Margaret Marini, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur S Khaikhopau Ngaihte held an ADC level summit at Mizoram-Manipur border Tuivai on January 15 this year.

The summit was aimed at resolving the land acquisition issue for constructing abutment A2 and pier P2 in Tuivai river on the Mizoram side,



During the summit, both the ADCs appealed to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Champhai to do the necessary rectification in the Parivesh Portal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, subsequent to the withdrawal of the petition by the Forest Department, Mizoram.



Meanwhile, official sources said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 31 crore for the construction of the Khawlian-Daido-Vawngkawt road on the Mizoram-Manipur border.



The road when completed will link Khawlian and surrounding villages in the northeastern part of the state with Manipur’s Churachandpur district, the sources added.