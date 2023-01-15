Guwahati: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari received death threat calls from a man who is imprisoned in Belagavi, Karnataka.

Nagpur police traced the caller on Saturday.

The Nagpur Police was able to locate the source of the threatening calls to Union Minister Gadkari to Jayesh Kantha, an alleged gangster and murderer currently serving a prison sentence in Belagavi.

Also Read: Assam: Five killed in separate road accidents in past 24 hours

Amitesh Kumar, the Commissioner of Police in Nagpur, stated that Kantha had used an illegal phone within the prison to make the calls to Gadkari’s office.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested with fake notes and printing machine in Nagaon

A team of officers was sent to Belagavi to investigate the situation and request remand.

To ensure the safety of the Minister, additional security was implemented around Gadkari’s residence and office.