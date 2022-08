Aizawl: Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized 458 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.92 crore during a joint operation in Aizawl on Thursday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

A Myanmar national has been arrested for possessing the contraband, it said.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the state police for further legal action, it said.

The country’s older paramilitary force is making massive efforts to curb smuggling activities in the state, the statement added.