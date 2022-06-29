IMPHAL: The police in Churachandpur district of Manipur have held at least 80 Myanmar nationals from Vaal Veng area.

The Manipur police conducted raids at several locations at Vaal Veng area in Churachandpur district of Manipur and apprehended the Myanmar nationals.

In first of the raids, the Manipur police detained 40 Myanmar nationals from two rented accommodations.

In another raid, the Manipur police apprehended another 40 Myanmar nationals.

In total, 25 males, 35 females and 20 children of Myanmar nationality were held by the Manipur police from Churachandpur district.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at the Churachandpur police station and the apprehended persons have been booked under relevant provisions of the foreigners’ act.