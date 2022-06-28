DIMAPUR: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Tuesday, said the towns in Nagaland are facing many problems due to lack of proper town planning.

He noted that there is a mad rush for urbanization where people come to the urban areas for various opportunities. Rio, however, said when urbanisation comes, the economy grows.

Stressing that there is a need to cope with the demands, Rio called for a combined effort from all sections of society to make a difference.

He also stressed the need for parks in towns across the state.

He was speaking at the Cleanest Urban Local Bodies and Wards Award-2022 Nagaland function, organised by the urban development department, at Capital Convention Center, Kohima.

Rio said the cleanest award competition is a challenge for everyone which will carry a positive message. He stressed the need for awareness and cleanliness to make the state garbage-free.

“The movement should become a way of life,” he said.

Calling for awareness from the village level to cities, he stressed the need for innovations and initiatives in urban areas with proper roads, drainage, waste management, etc.

Rio said he will take up with the school education department for imparting cleanliness lessons to students as it is a civic duty.

The chief minister also released the assessment report of the competition and gave away the awards to the winners during the programme.

Delivering the keynote address, adviser to urban development and municipal affairs Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire said it was decided in 2021 to award the cleanest urban local bodies and wards award.

“It is a suitable occasion to encourage those urban local bodies and wards who are not doing very well,” Kire said.

Speaking on the waste management problem, he said it is a huge task to segregate and separate wastes. He urged the people to work together in overcoming this obstacle.

Kire said more awareness on waste management is needed so that the environment becomes more livable.

He thanked the urban local bodies, wards and the administrators for coming up with innovative ideas and working along with different organisations in keeping their towns clean.

Best performing urban local bodies were awarded in three categories. In Category 1, Chumoukedima Town Council was the winner while Pfutsero Town Council and Aboi Town Council were declared winners in Category 2 and Category 3 respectively.

Three special category awards were also given out. Best performer award in terms of efforts went to Tuensang Town Council, urban local body award with best innovative solutions went to Pfutsero Town Council while Tuli Town Council won the urban local body award with best community mobilisation.