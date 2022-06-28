AGARTALA: Leader of opposition in Tripura and CPI-M veteran Manik Sarkar has called Manik Saha as a “CM of proxy vote”.

Tripura CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar alleged that Manik Saha won the by-elections to Bordowali assembly constituency “through rigging of votes”.

“Saha won Bardowali by-election through massive rigging of votes and by preventing over 11 thousand genuine voters,” Manik Sarkar alleged.

He further alleged: “There was large-scale poll manipulation, violence, snatching away the voters’ identity.”

Speaking on the post-poll related violence in Tripura, Manik Sarkar took a dig at CM Manik Saha saying that Saha has failed to control the “unruly cadres of the BJP”.

Also read: Tripura: BJP youth wing activist injured in cracker burst during victory march in Agartala

Counting of votes for the Tripura by-elections took place on June 26.

“There has been no action by Manik Saha, who is also the president of the Tripura BJP, to control the party cadres,” senior CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar said.

“After taking charge as chief minister and his victory in the by-election, BJP-backed miscreants have been continuously perpetrating criminal acts on the opposition,” Sarkar claimed.

“The BJP-backed miscreants have been assaulting and destroying the properties of supporters of the CPI-M and other opposition parties in multiple locations of all eight districts and the government is silent,” Sarkar alleged.