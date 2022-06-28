AGARTALA: An activist of Tripura Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, was seriously injured while bursting fireworks during the party’s victory celebrations at Agartala on Monday.

The BJYM activist identified as Kathamrita Ghosh sustained serious injuries on his face and eyes as the cracker exploded in his hands.

He was immediately rushed to GB Hospital in Agartala and he was subsequently shifted to Calcutta for advanced treatment.

The BJP has won three of the four seats in the by-elections in Tripura. The BJP youth wing organized a victory rally to celebrate the party’s win, where the workers of BJYM burst fireworks.

According to sources, he was repeatedly warned while lighting fireworks. However, instead of listening to his party colleagues, he went to check the firework which was showing no signs of the explosion at first glance and became a victim of the accident.