AGARTALA: Tripura CM Manik Saha has asked the BJP’s youth wing to abstain from any form of political violence during bye-elections in the state.

Tripura CM Manik Saha has urged the workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) to devote themselves to ensure a violence-free bye-elections.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, who was felicitated by the BJYM workers followed by a meeting at the state party headquarters on Tuesday, also chaired a crucial meeting of the BJP’s young wing.

Saha is learnt to have pointed out the workers of Tripura BJYM their role and responsibilities in the forthcoming bye-elections in the state.

Sources said, “The Tripura CM has clearly told us that several youth leaders left the party owing to some misgivings. He has assured us that all their concerns will be addressed.”

Also read: Tripura: ‘No alliance with any party’, says Pradyot Debbarma on Congress’s claim of ‘understanding’ with TIPRA

“Before the 2023 elections BJP will turn into a mightier political force compared to other parties,” the source further added.

Tripura CM Manik Saha further urged the youth of the state to play the role of an anchor in spreading the message of PM Modi and schemes of the Tripura government.

“He is of the opinion that the youth should lead from the front and make others believe in themselves,” the source informed.