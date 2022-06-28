The Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) has abandoned Taga, the headquarters of the insurgent groups from Northeast India.

The areas in Taga of Sagiang region in Myanmar were captured by the Tatmadaw in January 29, 2019.

Notably, the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) had captured Taga areas under the pressure of the Indan government.

Several insurgent outfits from the Northeast, including Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I and NSCN-KYA, had operated out of the forests of Taga that served as their headquarters.

“Taga is a very important place for Indian-origin insurgent groups to get the arms from China. It’s important for the Myanmar Army too to control the Kachin Independent Organisation (KIO) and its armed wing, Kachin Independent Army (KIO),” a strategic analyst was quoted as saying by News18.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Northeast insurgent groups are regrouping in Myanmar.

According to The Diplomat, the Northeast insurgent outfits were spotted at a location east of Hoyat village in Myanmar.

The Hoyat village in Myanmar is inhabited by Konyak Nagas.