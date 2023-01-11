AIZAWL: At least three people were reportedly killed and several others were injured after Myanmar fighter aircrafts allegedly bombed a militia camp near the country’s border with Indian state of Mizoram.

Fighter aircrafts of the Myanmar air force reportedly bombed the Camp Victoria – the military headquarters of Chin National Army (CNA).

CNA is one of the most powerful ethnic armed organisations in Myanmar.

According to reports, the targets were adjacent to the Tiau River in Myanmar, which demarcates the international border between India and Myanmar in Mizoram.

Loud explosions were clearly heard by the villagers of Khawbung and Farkawn along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram.

Also read: Mizoram police & Assam Rifles troopers recover arms, ammunition in Siaha

Villagers of Farkawn and Khawbung said that their houses were also shaken by the powerful explosions, according to TOI.

According to the commander of Victoria Camp, the warplanes dropped about five bombs inside the camp and specifically targeted the family quarters where CNA-trained local civilian armed groups were staying.

Security had been beefed up in the camp after CNA intelligence received information about the possibility of aerial attacks.