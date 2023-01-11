AIZAWL: Mizoram revenue minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) adviser Lalruatkima on Tuesday said that the state government has been making constant efforts and will continue to do so to provide assistance to the ethnic Mizo or Kuki-Chin refugees from Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.

He said that the MNF government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga could not ignore the plights of the Mizos seeking shelter in Mizoram and the government and would continue to maintain the Mizo code of ethics- Tlawmngaina to help them.

“We can’t ignore the plights and sufferings of our brothers and sisters. We will approach even the Centre for humanitarian aid if necessary,” Lalruatkima said while addressing a function at the party office here.

He said that the state government might also approach the Bangladeshi government over the Kuki-Chin people if necessary.

The minister also said that the state government has limitations in providing assistance to the ethnic Mizo asylum seekers as India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol, According to Lalruatkima, altogether 388 people from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) are currently taking shelter in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district bordering Bangladesh.

There are 212 ethnic Mizo asylum seekers at Parva-III village where the government has set up 34 temporary shelters for them, he said.

34 people are lodged at a primary school and individual houses at Vathumapui village, 46 at primary and middle schools at Mautlang village, 44 at two temporary relief camps at Chamdur ‘P’ village and the remaining 52 people are camping at a community hall at Hmawngbu village in Lawngtlai district, he said.