Imphal: A total of 490 tribal villagers including women and children residing along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur got the benefits of medical camps organized by the Assam Rifles at different locations along the border on Monday.

Shangshak Battalion and Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles (South) conducted medical camps at Pushing village of Kamjong district and Sita Village of Tengnoupal District on Monday.

In the camp held at Pushing village, a total of 248 Villagers (71 men, 104 women & 73 children) from Pushing and nearby areas were examined and provided with medicines.

The camp at village Sita, proved beneficial for 242 villagers (including women and children), who were diagnosed, and provided medical advice and medicines meant for common diseases during the camp.

The camps were organized since the tribals residing in the far-flung areas don’t have access to any medical facilities in nearby areas and are situated quite far from District Headquarters, where the basic medical facilities are available, an Assam Rifles statement said.

As part of the camps, lectures were also given on educating the villagers on paediatric diseases during the winters and their prevention from them.

The camps aimed to impart a genuine step towards addressing the basic health-care needs of the villagers so as to improve mutual trust and maintain peace and harmony in the region, the statement added.