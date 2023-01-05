IMPHAL: Two leaders of a Manipur-based insurgent outfit were found shot dead by unknown person(s) at Vangli village in Myanmar sharing Behiang village in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Wednesday afternoon, official sources said here on Thursday.

The adjoining tribal villagers of Vangli and Khenman located along the Indo-Myanmar border on the Indian side heard some rounds of gunshots at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, the sources said.

Later, two persons were found lying in a pool of blood at Vangli village in Manipur, the sources said.

The two deceased namely Yaiphaba and Jirilakpa were said to be the leaders of the banned UNLF.

Also read: Manipur: Urban & rural local bodies polls in March-April

It is also stated that Yaiphaba was the self-styled Major of the banned outfit and Jirilakp, the self-styled Captain of the same outfit.

The cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained, the sources added.