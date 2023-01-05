IMPHAL: The Manipur government has announced holding of urban and rural local bodies’ elections in the months of March and April.

This was informed by Manipur minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh after an emergency state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Biren Singh.

The Manipur government has announced to hold elections to Imphal Municipal Corporation and Panchayati Raj in the months of March and April respectively.

The elections to the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the hills districts will be held after the delimitation process is completed.

This announcement of the Manipur government came close on the heels of opposition Congress raising accusing ruling BJP government in the state of playing delaying tactics to hand over power at grassroots levels.

Congress MLA Okram Surjakanta, on Tuesday, demanded clarification from the Manipur government on why the scheduled elections at grassroots levels are not held in time.

He also alleged that the Manipur government is trampling the largest democratic norms of the country by failing to hand over power at grassroot levels for the past 2 years.

The Manipur cabinet has also resolved to hold a sitting of the third session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 2, 2023.