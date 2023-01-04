IMPHAL: Gaan-Ngai 2023, the biggest religious and cultural festival signifying the distinct identity of the Zeliangrong Naga communities started with religious pomp and gaiety on the first day of its five-daylong celebrations from Wednesday in Manipur.

On the occasion, holy rituals, traditional ways of ho-hoing, fire making, etc are being done to pay homage to the almighty.

The rest of the 4 days of the festival would be associated with common festivals, dances and presentations of gifts.

In Manipur, the Gaan-Ngai Festival is important for the Kabui Nagas and the Zeliangrong Nagas, who are indigenous Naga communities residing in the tri-junction of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

The function (Kabui Gaan-Ngai) was held at Keikhu Kabui Khul in Imphal east district with Manipur rural development and panchayati raj (RD & PR) minister Y Khemchand attending as chief guest.

Inaugurating the celebrations, the Manipur minister said that this festival spreads messages of peace, friendship and forgiveness among the people.

Gaan-Ngai is essentially based on the religious belief of the Zeliangrong people (worship of Tingkao Ragwang, the God of the universe).

In enjoying the festivities, the edifice of oneness will be strengthened with the “preservation of the bond of oneness and peaceful co-existence,” he added.

This festival observed by the Zeliangrong people, of about 3 lakhs, is mainly performed by the followers and devotees of the Zeliangrong Indigenous religion of ‘Tingkao Ragwang Chap-Riak’ and ‘Heraka’ cults.

The Government of India recognized the Gaan-Ngai as the Tourist Festival of India.

The festival starts on the 13th day of the Manipuri calendar of Wakching every year (December- January).

This was fixed in 1947 by the erstwhile Kabui Samiti (now Zeliangrong Union).