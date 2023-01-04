IMPHAL: The police in Manipur, on Wednesday, picked up an editor of a local Manipuri vernacular daily from his residence for his statement in a panel discussion on a local TV channel.

The editor of the Manipur newspaper was later released by the police after keeping him under detention for few hours.

The All Manipur Working Journalists Union and Editors’ Guild, Manipur, after a detailed discussion in a joint sitting held at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal on Wednesday condemned police action.

The journalists’ bodies said that the manner in which the police in Manipur picked up and detained the editor was uncalled for.

The editor, who was detained by the Manipur police, is Hemantakumar Ningomba – editor of Sanaleibak newspaper.

He was picked up by a team of officials and personnel from the Irilbung police station in Imphal East district of Manipur from his residence at Khongman.

Also read: Manipur Congress slams state government on non-handing over political power at grassroots

A joint statement issued by the AMWJU and EGM stated that Hemantakumar Ningomba, editor of Sanaleibak newspaper is a respected journalist and is not an absconder.

The manner in which he was picked up for his statement in a panel discussion in a local TV channel affects his dignity and stature in society, the joint statement from the journalists bodies in Manipur stated.

The concerned police officer could have simply invited him for a discussion during office hours as no case has been registered against him, the statement added.

The two journalists’ bodies in Manipur also asked the state government to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

If such an avoidable incident happens again, the journalist fraternity will not take it lying down and all efforts to safeguard the journalists including legal action will be taken up, the statement further said.