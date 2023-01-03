Imphal: Opposition Congress slammed the ruling BJP-led government on playing delaying tactics for holding the elections at the grassroots levels – Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the hills, Imphal Municipal Corporations, and Panchayet in the valley.

Talking to the newsmen at the Congress Bhavan, Imphal on Tuesday, Congress MLA Okram Surjakanta announced that the ruling BJP-led government in the state should clarify why the scheduled elections at the grassroots levels are unable to announce in time.

Alleging that the ruling government appeared to have adopted ‘coercive power,’ O Surjakumar who has been elected from the Khangabok Assembly segment in Thoubal district said that while the Congress was at its power the ADC elections were held in June 2015.

The term of its elected representatives expired on June 2020. If the government in power has its will, it would be easy for holding the ADC elections at the earliest. Notably, the ex-ADC Members of Manipur took the issues to New Delhi and apprised many Central leaders on Dec 26 last.

Charging that the state government is playing dilly dally to hand over the power at the grass-root levels, the opposition MLA said that similarly, the Imphal Municipal Corporation elections are also hanging in for the past one and half years.

In a democratic country, the grassroots level is the most important one, Surjakumar said. However, the state government is also unable to hold the Panchayet elections for the past year, he added.

Stating that we want no dilly-dally and delay, Surjakanta said that non-holding of the elections at the grassroots level leads to the political scenario in the state at the wimp of the power-mongering political leaders.