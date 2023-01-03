Imphal: As Chief Minister N. Biren Singh appealed to the people to accord a warm welcome to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to visit the State tentatively on January 6, commandos of the Manipur police launched combing operations at different places including in and around the Imphal airport on Tuesday.

The CM while inspecting the development of a Heritage Site for the Indian National Army Head Quarters, Moirang where the Union Home Minister will hoist the Indian National Flag said that Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects and schemes worth around Rs 300 crores.

The Union Minister is to inaugurate the Churachandpur Medical College, Kangla Nongpokthong, 122 feet high Polo Statue at the IbudhouMarjing complex among others.

He will also hand over the Olympian Park constructed in recognition of sportspersons who brought laurels for the country and the State, to the sportspersons of the State.

Ahead of Amit’s visit, the commandos conducted search operations at several locations including Changangei Awang Leikai, Changangei Ucheckon areas, Dharmasala, near Yaima Store, Bora Gali and Alu Gali areas of Khwairamband Bazar.

In all, 100 houses were searched and 200 suspects including 5 bailed-out underground cadres were verified.