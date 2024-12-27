Applications are invited for recruitment of 600 vacant positions or career of PO in SBI in 2024.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Probationary Officers (PO) in 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Probationary Officers

No. of posts : 600

Essential Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.04.2025. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.04.2025. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant etc. would also be eligible.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit : Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2003 and not earlier than 02.04.1994 (both days inclusive).

Selection Procedure :

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-Phase process:

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination: Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Test for 100 marks will be conducted online.

Phase-II: Main Examination: The Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and also Descriptive Test for 50 marks

Phase III : It comprises of (a) Psychometric Test, (b) Group Exercise and also (c) Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiponov24/ up to 16th January 2025

Application Fees :

Application Fee will be Rs. 750/- for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates altogether. It is ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded on any account. It can neither be held in reserve for any other examination or selection

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here