Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions or career in Samagra Shiksha Assam.

Samagra Shiksha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 23 vacant post or career under World bank supported Project (supporting School Education,

Assam) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Administrative Officer (Team Lead)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Postgraduate degree in Social Sciences/ Public Administration/ Business Administration (MBA), or a related field from a recognized university. 10 years of working experience in any Govt, undertaking/ society under the state Govt, including 5-years of experience as an Administrative Officer/ Executive in any Govt. department/ Govt. undertaking.

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (Assistant Team Lead)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree in Social Sciences/ Public Administration/ Business Administration

(MBA) or a related field from a recognized university Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management/ administration, or coordination roles in government departments, undertakings societies, or large-scale projects

Name of post : Accounts Officer/ Finance Specialist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Chartered Accountant/ MBA (Finance)/M. Com. with minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in accounting or finance roles

Name of post : Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Postgraduate in economics/ data science/ statistics/ management/ commerce or any other

discipline relevant to the position. Minimum 10 years of professional experience in MIS, data analytics, data science, quantitative & qualitative monitoring and evaluation (M&E) studies relevant to the position.

Name of post : IT Consultant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

B.E./B.Tech. from a reputed national/international institution preferably in computer Science /IT. Minimum 8 years of experience in technology/operations management/ implementation of technology including software application design, development, and architecture preferably in public sector projects; experience with designing and implementing mid- to large-scale education systems highly desirable

Name of post : Specialist -Foundational Learning

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post-graduate degree with at least 55% in Social Sciences/Education/Social work from a recognized university 5 years post-qualification experience in the relevant field of Foundational Literacy & Numeracy (FLN).

Name of post : Specialist – School Governance

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree with at least 55% from any recognized university in Education Policy and Planning/ Project Management/ Public Administration, or Business Administration (MBA) with a specialization in Education/ Management/ Leadership or Administration etc. Minimum of 5 years of experience in Education Planning/Project Management/ Administration, or Coordination roles in government departments, undertakings, societies, or largescale projects etc

Name of post : Specialist – Teacher Professional Development and School

Leadership

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree with at least 55% in Education/ Social Sciences/ STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics)/ Business Administration (MBA) or a related field from a recognized university Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in the field of teacher training/ curriculum development, or educational leadership, preferably at the national or state level.

Name of post : Specialist – Early Childhood Care and Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree with at least 55% in Social Work/ Social Sciences/ Education or a related field from a recognized university. 5 years post-qualification experience in the relevant fields of Early Childhood Care (ECE)

Name of post : Adolescent Wellbeing Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate degree in Social Sciences/ Development Studies/ Public Administration, or

a related field from a recognized university 10 years of experience in social development, with a focus on community engagement, policy implementation, or program management in adolescent wellbeing

Name of post : Procurement Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Engineering, commerce graduate with MBA or Masters degree/ Post Graduate Diploma

(minimum two years duration) in any discipline from any Govt, recognized university/ institution Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in project procurement and contract

management.

Name of post : Social Safeguards Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Postgraduate degree or equivalent in Social sciences/ Social work/ Development studies/ Community development or other social discipline from a recognized university with 10 years of relevant/ demonstrable experience.

Name of post : Environmental Safeguards Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Post-graduate degree or equivalent in Environment/ Environment Management/ Environment Engineering/ Environmental Planning/ Environmental Sciences from reputed national/ international institution. Minimum 8 years of experience in environment management with at least 5 years of experience in managing projects in the education sector

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelors Degree in civil engineering/Architecture from any reputed university Minimum 4+ years of working experience in procurement related activities

Name of post : Associate (Supporting Officer)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration/ Social Sciences/ Business Administration/

Project Management, or a related field from a recognized university 3-5 years of experience in program management, project coordination, or related roles, preferably within a government setting or non-profit organization

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : Passed at least Class-XII with three years’ experience as office bearer in any registered society under State Govt. Department/NGO/Company.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment-ssa.assam.gov.in/wbeap/ up to 10.01.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here