AIZAWL: A joint team comprising personnel of the Mizoram police and Assam Rifles recovered arms and ammunition in Siaha district of Mizoram.

The arms and ammunition were recovered following an operation conducted by a team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police personnel based on specific information.

“On receipt of information, mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was established at Zawngling, Tuipang, Zero point and Kalchaw along with representatives of Siaha police station (in Mizoram),” an Assam Rifles statement read.

It added: “The MVCP intercepted a Maruti Swift vehicle which led to the apprehension and recovery.”

Moreover, at least five individuals were also apprehended in connection with the recovery of arms and ammunition in Siaha district of Mizoram.

“The recovered items and apprehend five individuals were handed over to police station Saiha (in Mizoram)… for further legal proceedings,” the Assam Rifles statement further stated.

It added: “Ongoing smuggling of weapons and ammunition is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the Indo-Myanmar border.”

RECOVERED ITEMS:

0.32 Pistol – 01

12 Bore Rifle – 01

0.32 ammunition – 17 rounds

12 Bore Rifle Ammunition – 14 rounds

Mobile phone – 05

Cash – Rs 13255/-

Maruti Swift Vehicle no MZ 01 W 1607 – 01