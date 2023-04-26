AIZAWL: Mizoram University and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked the 5th best university in India by NIRF 2022 rankings, have joined hands to launch science, technology and innovation (STI) hubs in the districts of Aizawl and Serchip in Mizoram.

Funded by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, these would promote sustainable livelihoods through capacity building, skill development for tribal communities, awareness against substance abuse, digital literacy, and awareness about nutrition and preventive health to help improve the overall well-being of the people of Mizoram.

The initiative was launched at an event titled ‘Mizoram Conclave on C20: Education & Digital Transformation’, organized by the Civil 20 Working Group on Education and Digital Transformation (EDT) and hosted by the two universities.

The Conclave saw two panel discussions on ‘Education under C20/G20 & alignment to National Education Policy 2020’ and ‘Digital Transformation under C20/G20’.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was the chief guest at the event and Dr Renu Sharma, IAS, chief secretary, Mizoram, delivered the keynote address.

Addressing the Mizoram Conclave working group on Education and Digital Transformation, Mizoram Governor noted that the the Government of India has ensured that sustainable development and inclusive growth are the focal points of our G20 initiatives and the C20 Engagement Group, representing the world’s civil society and NGOs, is one of the most crucial channels to address these issues.

He said a modern digitized society is theorder of the day.

In India, in the last nine years, digital infrastructure has undergone a sea-change, the Mizoram Governor added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has recently released a Vision Document that details India’s plans to develop and launch 6G, which is the 6th Generation telecom service.

This is happening within six months of the roll-out of 5G services.

“By 2030, India will have 6G services. I’m happy to state that India had the fastest 5 G rollout in the world!”, the Governor further said.

The Bharat 6G Vision Document provides an enabling environment for innovation, capacity building and faster technology adoption in the country.

