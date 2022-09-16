Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has sought the Centre’s help to open the southern campus of Mizoram University (MZU) in south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister, who is now in Delhi, called on Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday evening and apprised him of the need for establishing higher institutions and improving education in the state, the statement said.

He urged the Union Minister to extend help to ensure that the proposed MZU southern campus in Lunglei becomes functionalised at the earliest, it said.

Pradhan on his part informed Zoramthanga that he would take steps towards this end, the statement added.

Recently, state higher and technical education minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana informed the state assembly that the government would be unable to finance the creation of infrastructure for the southern campus of Mizoram University (MZU) in Lunglei.

The minister had said that the Centre wanted the state government to arrange necessary funds for the creation of infrastructure for the university campus.

“It is impossible for the state government to finance the opening of MZU southern campus as desired by the Centre,” he had said.

He said that the Centre had in 2020 approved in principle the establishment of MZU’s southern campus and also asked the state government to acquire land for the campus and the MZU, which is a Central University, to arrange necessary funds for the creation of infrastructures.

According to the minister, the state government has already acquired land for the campus and the land lease certificate has been already handed over to the MZU.

He had said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the MZU was already submitted to the Centre for the establishment of the university campus.