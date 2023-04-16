Mizoram Jobs : Mizoram University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal Project Associate in ICMR-DHR funded project entitled “Using Mindfulness Component of Vipassana Meditation as An Adjunct Treatment Modality in The Treatment of Persons with Opioid Addiction — An Exploratory Study from Mizoram”.

Name of post : Principal Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Phil in Clinical Psychology OR Ph.D in Psychology /Clinical Psychology

Also Read : From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, popular TV celebs who had inter-faith marriage

Desirable : Research/Teaching/Clinical work experience in concerned field after obtaining M.Phil or Ph.D. degree with research publications.

Salary : Rs 53,400/- p.m. (consolidated including 1-IRA) as per ICMR guidelines.

Also Read : From Nayanjyoti Saikia to Gurkirat Singh, lesser known shocking facts of some MasterChef India Season 7 contestants

How to apply : Candidates may apply on or before 28th April 2023 by sending their applications with detailed resume along with supporting documents on the email id rathore@mzu.edu.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



