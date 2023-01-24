Aizawl: At least six people were arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs. 4.1 crore in two separate operations by state police and security forces in the last two days, an official said on Monday.

Acting on specific input, a police team intercepted a truck carrying empty LPG cylinders at Vairengte police station junction in Kolasib district near the Assam border on Saturday, the official said.

On thorough checking, 625 grams of heroin worth Rs. 3.4 crore was recovered from the vehicle, which was heading towards Assam.

The contraband packed in 50 soap cases was concealed in an empty gas cylinder, he said.

The driver of the vehicle identified as Azizur Rahman Laskar (40), a resident of Sonai in Assam’s Chachar district had been arrested in connection with the seizure, he said.

In another operation, Assam Rifles and the special narcotics squad of the state police seized 140 grams of heroin worth Rs. 70 lakh at Zonuam area in Aizawl on Sunday.

Five people had been arrested for possessing the contraband, the official said.