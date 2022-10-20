GUWAHATI: The third round of Assam-Mizoram border talks will be held on November 4.

Notably, the third round of talks between the state governments of Assam and Mizoram will be of ministerial level.

The Assam government intimated to the Mizoram government about the same on Thursday.

The Mizoram delegation would be headed by state home minister Lalchamliana.

On the other hand, Assam minister Atul Bora is expected to lead the Assam team.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long inter-state boundary with Assam.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue.