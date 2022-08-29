Aizawl: A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly stripping a six-year-old girl off her uniform and sending her home half naked, police said.

The accused identified as Lalbiakengi, a teacher at a government primary school at Thangpui village in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district, was arrested on Saturday following a complaint by a child protection unit, Lunglei SP Rex Zarzoliana Vanchhawng said.

The state school education department has served a show cause notice to the teacher, while the state’s apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) also demanded her termination.

Also Read: Assam: Five arrested for poaching Royal Bengal Tiger in Kaziranga

The incident took place at a government-run primary school at Thangpui village in Lunglei district on August 25.

The child’s mother Nancy Lalnunsangi said that her daughter, who was reading class-I, had been physically assaulted by a boy at the school on August 22.

“My daughter was beaten black and blue by her classmate for which she vomited blood and felt abdominal pain. However, as she was so eager to go back to school with the school uniform which she wore for the first time this year, she went back the next day only to be beaten again by the same boy,” she said.

She said that she was so angry that she went to the school and scolded the boy.

Also Read: No comparison between schools in Delhi and Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Subsequently, the school teacher called her over the phone and rebuked her citing she breached the school rules for going to the school and scolding the boy, Nancy said.

The teacher even complained in a WhatsApp group, she said.

“I was so angry and frustrated that I went back to the school on August 25 to take my child along with her brother. At this juncture, the teacher intervened and told me if I were to take home my child I should leave her uniform behind as there is another student who needed one. Then, she stripped my daughter off her uniform in front of her classmates and let her go with only her underwear”, Nancy said.

Meanwhile, school education minister Lalchhandama said that a show cause notice has been served to the teacher a day after the incident to give an explanation. The teacher will appear before the district education officer on Monday, he said.

Citing human rights violations, the MZP demanded that the teacher must be sacked as she is not qualified to continue as a teacher.

MZP president Lalnunmawia Pautu said that the student body would meet education minister and education director H Lalthlangliana to submit representation demanding the termination of the teacher on Monday.