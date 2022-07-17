Aizawl: Mizoram reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike since April 5, with the state’s tally increasing to 2,30,589, a health department official said.

The state had registered exactly 175 COVID-19 cases on April 5.

The death toll remains at 706 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The number of fresh cases reported on Sunday was 109 more than the total cases reported on the previous day, he said.

Of the 175 new cases, Lunglei district reported the highest at 75, followed by Aizawl district (68) and Saitual district (11).

The single-day positivity rate increased to 28 per cent from 16.8 per cent on the previous day, he said.

Mizoram now has 1,192 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,28,691 people have recovered from the infection, including 41 on Sunday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.20 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

More than 19.44 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19, including 624 samples on Saturday.