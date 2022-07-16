Aizawl: Mizoram on Saturday reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, 53 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,30,414, a health official said.

Of the fresh cases, 49 were registered in the Aizawl district, followed by Saitual (12), Hnahthial (three) and Champhai (two), he said.



The single-day positivity rate declined to 16.8 per cent from 20.24 per cent the previous day as the new cases were detected from 408 sample tests.



The death toll remained at 706 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.



Mizoram now has 1,102 active cases, while 2, 28,606 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 31 since Friday.



The discharge rate stood at 99.21 per cent.



Mizoram has so far tested 19.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.



State Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana has urged all the chief medical officers to revive the dedicated COVID health centres in their respective districts in view of the rising caseload.



He also appealed to all district hospitals, community, primary and urban health centres to make arrangement for sample tests for the coronavirus infection.