AIZAWL: President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday, attended the convocation of the Mizoram University (MZU) in Aizawl.

While speaking at the convocation of the Mizoram University, President Droupadi Murmu stressed on the need of empowering women.

She said that efforts should be made towards empowering women in the country.

“We should ensure that participation of women in education should translate into increased participation in the workforce also. When the women progress, the entire country progresses,” President Murmu said in her address at the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU).

She expressed happiness for the fact that female students comprise 50 per cent of the students that graduate in the academic session of 2021-2022.

The President said that the rising number of females in higher education is appreciable, but it should rise at a higher rate.

Citing that the students should realise their talent and potential, the President urged them to take up the responsibility of educating the uneducated and spreading the light of knowledge.

She also advised them to explore the world and do new experiments.

The president praised the MZU for its efforts in promoting academics which, according to her, resulted in remarkable progress in various academic fields.

She said that the infrastructural development of Mizoram University within a very short span of time is commendable.

More than 6800 students, including 52 gold medalists, were conferred various degrees-from bachelor to Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) during the convocation.

After the convocation, the President interacted with women and girls students and Self Help Groups at the varsity.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Aizawl on her maiden visit to Mizoram on Thursday.

Apart from attending the 17th convocation of Mizoram University at Tanhril near Aizawl in Mizoram, Murmu also virtually inaugurated various education-related projects, including two ST girls’ hostels, a government college permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Mizoram.

She also attended a cultural programme at Mizoram Raj Bhavan in the evening.

The President will address the Mizoram assembly at 10 am on Friday before leaving the state.