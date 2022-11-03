DIMAPUR: Ending her two-day visit to Nagaland before her departure to Mizoram, President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday, visited the Kohima War Cemetery to pay homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the World War II.

She also laid a wreath at the cemetery as a mark of her honour and respect for the fallen heroes.

The President was accompanied by Nagaland governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, a host of ministers and senior government officials.

Later, Murmu, accompanied by Mukhi and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio visited Kigwema village under Kohima district.

During her visit, the President interacted with the village council members, self-help groups (SHGs) and the agriculturists at Kigwema Village Council hall.

The President visited exhibition stalls set up by the SHGs where the Kigwema womenfolk demonstrated the traditional way of weaving and displayed varieties of agricultural products.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio thanked the President for visiting a Naga traditional village. He said it was a proud moment for the people of Kigwema village and hoped that she will carry back home the good memories of visiting the Naga village.

Rio said Kigwema village is one of the largest villages in the state with a total population of about 7,562. He added that it was this village where the Japanese soldiers had stationed during the Second World War.

Kigwema Village Council chairman Balie Kere, while welcoming the President, said the village was diligently partnering with the central and state governments in various initiatives, policies, developmental works and agendas.

Balie also said the Kigwema village is tremendously contributing towards national security and integrity by way of donating 72.7% of its land and coexisting with the army and paramilitary forces stationed at Zakhama Military Station.

The village council chairman appealed to the President to look into the long-cherished desire of the people of the village to have a national standard-level playground between the military station and Kigwema village.

The women folk of Kigwema village presented folk songs during Murmu’s visit.