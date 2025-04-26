Mizoram MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha calls for Territorial Army unit in state

Guwahati: Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha MP, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, during a meeting with Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, in New Delhi on Thursday, urged the Centre to establish a Territorial Army unit in the northeastern state to bolster security and defense readiness, an official statement said on Friday.

It stated that the MP, during the meeting, highlighted the strategic importance of Mizoram, which is located between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The MP also stressed the need for greater defense awareness among the Mizo people, given the state’s unique geographic position.

This request follows similar appeals from Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, who has also called for the establishment of a Territorial Army unit in the state, the statement asserted.

Vanlalhmangaiha further proposed the organization of defense study tours for journalists from Mizoram, aimed at enhancing their understanding of India’s defense systems.

In response, Minister Sanjay Seth assured the MP of his support and committed to pursuing the issue at the earliest, the statement added.