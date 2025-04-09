Imphal: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Wednesday, reviewed the security situation along the Indo-Myanmar border and inspected the border fencing works in the Kamjong district of Manipur.

Upon his arrival at the Imphal International Airport, a delegation of BJP MLAs, led by former Works Minister Govindas Konthoujam received Union Minister Sanjay Seth with a warm gesture.

Subsequently, he held a private meeting with select BJP MLAs in Imphal, according to sources.

Later, Union Minister Sanjay Seth proceeded to the 8th Assam Rifles (AR) Chassad in Kamjong district and inspected the border fencing works, which are reportedly in progress amid strong opposition from various tribal outfits.

Further, the sources revealed that the Minister held a meeting with high-security men, civil officials, and representatives of local organizations for the development of the Kamjong district, where over 5000 Myanmar refugees have currently taking shelter at different relief camps for the past two years.

It stated that the Minister would leave the district on April 10 after a night halt at 8th AR Chassad, Kamjong.

Notably, Manipur shares around 394 km of border with Myanmar.

Moreover, India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, as announced by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.