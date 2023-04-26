Aizawl: Mizoram police have recovered and seized a huge stash of Methamphetamine drug worth over Rs 10 crore as the state government launched “Ruihhlo Do” or War on Drugs.

Acting on reliable input, a team of the Aizawl district special branch of the state police raided a house in Aizawl’s Laipuitlang area on Monday and seized 5.2 kilograms of crystal Methamphetamine from the possession of a 42-year-old woman peddler, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The seized drug was worth Rs. 10.4 crores in the international market, it said.

The accused identified as Maria Lalrotluangi from Champhai town was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the statement said.

Earlier on April 22, the state police and Assam Rifles had seized 14,600 tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs 3 crore from the possession of a 35-year-old man, who had once acted as a party worker and social media influencer among the local internet users.

Meanwhile, state excise and narcotics minister Lalrinawma launched ‘Ruhhlo Do’ or war on drugs on Monday.

The state government had formed a ‘Core Committee on Ruihhlo Do’ headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga in May last year to combat and curb the drug menace in the state.

Under the core committee, a working committee involving various departments, NGOs and a church body was formed under the chairmanship of Lalrinawma.

Under the initiative of the working committee, task forces were formed in all districts under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners to combat drugs at the district and village levels.