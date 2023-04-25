AIZAWL: A total of 76 candidates, including an independent, have filed nominations for the upcoming Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) polls of Mizoram slated for May 9 next.

The ruling party in the state, Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded 20 nominees, including 10 incumbent members.

The BJP has fielded 20 nominees, including one incumbent member and former minister Nirupam Chakma, while main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) have fielded 13 seats.

Of the 13 ZPM candidates, five including former Chief Executive Member (CEM) Buddha Lila Chakma are existing members of the council.

The Congress has fielded 22 nominees, including one incumbent member, against the total 20 seats.

The reason for fielding two excessive or substitute candidates by Congress was perhaps to fill up the void in case some nominees fail to clear scrutiny, according to officials.

One independent candidate has also filed nomination for the council polls till the last date of filing nomination on Monday.

Scrutiny of nomination papers began from 3 pm on Tuesday, officials also said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 27, while counting of votes will be held on May 11.

A total of 35,885 electorates, including 17,677 female voters will exercise their franchise in the polls where EVM will be used.

The CADC was created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribal people in Mizoram.

The council has 24 seats, of which 4 are nominated seats.

Due to political instability, Governor’s rule has been imposed in the 20-member council since December last year.

