AIZAWL: The Chakma Autonomous District Council winter session which started on Monday concluded over a single sitting.



The sitting answered two-starred and two unstarred questions all of which were put to the house leader and Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma.



In reply to a question regarding the revision of pay of members as per the new CADC member’s salary bill, the CEM informed that the matter will be taken up immediately after the ongoing state Assembly Session, as has been assured by the Deputy Chief Minister, Mizoram over the telephone.



“Additional grant of Rs.1, 303.52 lakh has been allocated in the current financial year which is yet to be sanctioned,” the CEM stated in reply to another question by a Member.



The CEM further stated that Rs.5 lakh has been spent for purchasing school textbooks to be distributed free of cost.

The textbooks have not been distributed as schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

In response to another question, it was affirmed that CADC would be celebrating 50 years of its formation while giving some details of preparation undertaken like installation of the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, publication of a souvenir, display of hoardings, among others.